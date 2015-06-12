(Adds background on the push by SEC Chair to bring more systemic risk regulation and oversight to asset managers in general, paragraphs 4-6)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, June 12 U.S. securities regulators are asking the public to weigh in on how new and novel exchange-traded products should be listed, marketed and traded, as part of an effort to potentially write new rules for the sector.

The Securities and Exchange Commission cited an ever-increasing number of requests by funds to launch new kinds of complex products and investment strategies.

"Exchange-traded products have become an increasingly important investment vehicle to market participants ranging from individuals to large institutional investors," said SEC Chair Mary Jo White in a statement.

Late last year, White laid out a plan to enact a series of new rules for asset managers.

The sector has come under increased scrutiny by U.S. regulators in recent years, as part of an effort to try and identify whether certain products or activities could pose systemic risk.

In the speech, White did not specifically propose rules for exchange-traded products, but noted that the industry has grown significantly.

Exchange-traded products, such as exchange-traded funds or exchange-traded notes, are rapidly becoming more and more popular among retail investors.

Like mutual funds, ETFs are an investment vehicle that own an array of stocks or bonds, while ETNS are a form of debt linked to the performance of an index.

But unlike mutual funds, ETFS sponsored by firms such as BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street Global Advisors offer shares that can be bought and sold in real time on public exchanges.

Such unique characteristics of exchange-traded products like ETFS do not conform to the outdated legal requirements.

As such, every time a new product is launched, fund sponsors must first file with the SEC to request an exemption from the rules.

"We welcome the SEC's initiatives in increasing transparency and understanding of products and markets," a BlackRock spokeswoman said.

Over the past few years, the SEC has been increasingly scrutinizing complex ETFS, such as those that are highly leveraged or inverse - products designed to amplify short-term returns by using debt and derivatives.

At one point, the SEC had imposed a moratorium on new applications for actively managed ETFS that used derivatives until it could study the issue.

Among the SEC's concerns with the products center on their use by mom-and-pop investors, and whether they understand the risks involved. (Additional reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)