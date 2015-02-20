(Adds comments from other SEC commissioners, interview with TMX
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Feb 20 U.S. regulators are
considering taking steps to promote the creation of "venture
exchanges" that aim to help smaller companies get listed and
actively traded, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary
Jo White said on Friday.
"It is something we have been encouraging for some time.
There have been venture exchanges approved by the SEC before,"
White told reporters on the sidelines of the Practising Law
Institute's SEC Speaks conference.
"Clearly what we are looking at is how do we improve ... the
liquidity for the securities of small companies," she said.
Adopting new policies to spur the creation of venture
exchanges is one idea that SEC Republican Commissioner Daniel
Gallagher has been promoting for several years as a way to help
start-ups.
Critics say current listing standards are often too costly
and rigorous for small companies.
For those that do list, their stock is often less liquid.
Although Congress passed a law in 2012 designed to help
small companies raise capital and go public by easing certain
burdens, many say the measures fall short and that more must be
done.
Venture exchanges typically have not fared well in the
United States, though there has been some success in Canada.
Canada-based TMX Group runs a venture exchange that counts
80 U.S. firms among its 2,200 listings, its chief executive, Lou
Eccleston, said in a recent interview.
Eccleston said he sees the potential to launch a similar
venture in the United States, but added that he has no immediate
plans to do so.
White did not elaborate on what next steps the SEC may take
concerning venture exchanges, and it is unclear whether there
would be enough support on the five-member commission for new
rules on venture exchanges.
SEC Democratic Commissioner Luis Aguilar told reporters on
Friday that he recognizes the important role that venture
exchanges can play, but said the SEC should first carefully
analyze why prior efforts to launch them had failed.
Gallagher said on Friday he was glad to hear of White's
interest in the issue, but noted that some questions remained on
whether the SEC might need a boost from Congress to be
effective.
For instance, under the federal unlisted trading privilege
rules, stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange or
Nasdaq are allowed to be traded on rival platforms
where they aren't listed.
But such a model won't likely work for a small company
listed on a venture exchange, he said.
"I know Congress is interested in this issue," Gallagher
said.
