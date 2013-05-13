NEW YORK May 13 The head of the Securities and
Exchange Commission, Mary Jo White, is on board with calls for a
broad review of the framework of the U.S. equity market, which
has been roiled by software glitches over the past year, an SEC
commissioner said on Monday.
White, who took over the SEC in February, has not discussed
the issue in detail and nothing concrete has been decided,
Commissioner Daniel Gallagher said after 20 industry officials
discussed equity market structure at a roundtable.
"We haven't talked too much in depth on market structure
issues," Gallagher said. "I know that she is on board with the
idea that it is a huge issue and we need to resource it and come
up with a plan.
"We have to do a holistic review. Nobody is arguing against
it," said Gallagher, who had urged a wide-ranging review of the
U.S. equity marketplace in a widely commented speech in October.
Monday's roundtable was convened by Representative Scott
Garrett, a Republican from New Jersey who chairs the House of
Representatives Subcommittee on Capital Markets and
Government-Sponsored Enterprises.
Garrett said the roundtable aimed to facilitate a better
understanding of potential market reforms. In comments last week
Garrett said he hoped the roundtable would serve as the
beginning of a longer-term conversation about reform.
"A broad, holistic review could help policy makers identify
potential changes that need to be made to help lead to more
efficient markets, less investor confusion, better competition,
and increased job creation," he said.
Gallagher in October questioned whether for-profit exchanges
should remain self-regulatory organizations, or SROs, even
though they outsource the bulk of their regulatory duties.
Gallagher said on Monday that SROs are like a "spine" that
runs through the market structure debate.
"I don't think it's a conflict necessarily, I just think
it's a matter of what works best," he said. "At the SEC you have
to sit back and say to yourself, 'Does this make sense?' and I
think self regulation plays right into that."