NEW YORK Aug 19 Billionaire fund manager Philip
Faclone agreed to a five-year ban from the financial industry
and will admit wrongdoing to settle charges by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission that he improperly used money
from his hedge fund and unfairly favored some of his investors,
the SEC announced on Monday.
The new settlement agreement between Falcone and his hedge
fund, Harbinger Capital, and the SEC comes after the Commission
rejected an earlier proposal because it was too lenient.
As part of the agreement, Falcone will have to personally
pay around $11.5 million in disgorgement and fines, while
Harbinger Capital will pay $6.5 million, according to the SEC's
announcement.
Falcone will be banned from associating with brokers,
dealers, investment advisors and other types of financial firms
for five years, after which he will be able to reapply for a
license to operate. During that period he will be allowed to
help with the liquidation of Harbinger under the supervision of
an independent monitor, the announcement said.