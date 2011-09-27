* Brockmeyer was SEC assistant director in enforcement
Sept 27 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Tuesday named a seasoned staffer to head its unit
that investigates foreign bribery cases.
Kara Brockmeyer, who spearheaded one of the agency's
largest anti-corruption cases involving a gas plant in Nigeria,
is the new chief of its Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA)
unit, the SEC said.
Brockmeyer most recently was an assistant director in the
agency's enforcement division.
The FCPA bars U.S.-listed companies and others from paying
bribes to foreign government officials.
The SEC and Justice Department have stepped up enforcement
of the law in recent years, imposing billions of dollars in
penalties on some companies.
In a case led by Brockmeyer, oil services firms Halliburton
Co (HAL.N), KBR Inc (KBR.N), Technip SA TECF.PA and ENI SpA
paid $1.2 billion to settle claims with both agencies that they
bribed officials in Nigeria for the rights to build natural gas
facilities there.
Brockmeyer takes over for Cheryl Scarboro, who left the
unit in July for private practice.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha)