July 25 U.S. House lawmakers on Wednesday
introduced legislation that would require certain investment
advisers pay fees to help fund adviser examinations conducted by
regulators.
Representative Maxine Waters from California, the
second-ranking Democrat on the House Financial Services
Committee, said in a statement that she introduced the bill "to
provide a dedicated funding source" to help the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission better police the roughly 10,000
investment advisers the agency will oversee.
The bill is co-sponsored by Representative Barney Frank,
ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee,
Representative Michael Capuano. Both are Democrats from
Massachusetts.
The measure, the Investment Adviser Examination Improvement
Act of 2012, is the latest development in an ongoing debate on
Capitol Hill about how best to deal with the SEC's inability to
adequately examine investment advisers. The agency, due to
strained resources, examines its registered investment advisers
roughly once every 11 years, according to a study by agency
staff.
In June, U.S. House lawmakers debated a separate bill
introduced by Financial Services Committee Chairman Spencer
Bachus, a Republican, and Representative Carolyn McCarthy, a
Democrat, that would require a self-regulatory organization for
registered investment advisers.
Unlike broker-dealers, investment advisers have no
self-policing group and are typically examined by the SEC or
states.
While the bill introduced on Wednesday does not set amounts
for fees the SEC could charge to advisers, it would require the
agency to ensure figures are equal to the agency's estimated
fiscal year cost for inspecting and examining advisers
registered with the agency.
A formula the SEC would use for determining those fees
includes factors such as an adviser's assets under management
and potential risk posed to investors.
The SEC's use of those fees and the formula for calculating
them would be subject to review every two years by the head of
the U.S. Government Accountability Office, which oversees how
the federal government spends money.
"This legislation represents the smartest, fastest, and most
cost-effective solution to ensure greater frequency of
investment adviser examinations," said David Tittsworth,
executive director of the Investment Adviser Association, a
trade group, in a statement.
The measure would "provide a stable source of funding to be
used for the sole purpose of enhancing investment adviser
examinations," he said.
Still, it is unlikely that either the user fee bill, or the
one that would establish a self-regulatory organization for
advisers, will be adopted, said Barbara Roper, director of
investor protection for the Consumer Federation of America, an
advocacy group. That would be "unrealistic" given the few months
remaining before November elections.
Roper's group is otherwise "pleased" about the user-fee
measure, which she called a "serious proposal."
(Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Leslie
Gevirtz)