* SEC accused MS of arranging advice that was not provided
* MS agrees to refund fees and pay $1.5 mln penalty
* Case arose from SEC initiative to probe advisory fees
By Aruna Viswanatha
Nov 16 A unit of Morgan Stanley (MS.N) agreed
to pay $3.3 million for its involvement in a fee arrangement
that resulted in a fund and its investors being charged for
advisory services that U.S. securities regulators say were
never received.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Morgan
Stanley Investment Management told the Malaysia Fund MAY.N
that it had contracted with Malaysian advisor AMMB to provide
advice to benefit the fund.
The contractor never provided the purported services, the
SEC said on Wednesday.
"During the relevant time period, the Fund paid AMMB
advisory fees totaling $1,845,000. As the fund administrator,
MSIM facilitated the Fund's payment of AMMB's advisory fees,"
the SEC complaint said.
Morgan Stanley neither admitted nor denied the charges, but
agreed to repay the fees charged over a decade and to pay a
$1.5 million penalty.
"The settlement fully resolves the SEC's investigation into
MSIM," a spokesman for the Morgan Stanley unit said. "We are
pleased to put the matter behind us."
Morgan Stanley terminated the sub-adviser in 2008, the
spokesman added.
The SEC's case was brought by the enforcement division's
asset management unit, one of several specialized groups formed
at the SEC in response to the Bernard Madoff fraud.
The unit has targeted areas such as the valuation of
illiquid portfolios, false performance claims and preferential
redemptions, among others.
The Morgan Stanley case marks the first stemming from the
unit's push to more closely scrutinize fee arrangements and the
investment advisory contract renewal process.
AMMB, the adviser in Malaysia, a unit of AmBank Group
(AMMB.KL), provided only two monthly reports of basic
information about Malaysian companies, which the fund never
used, the SEC said.
Morgan Stanley opened an investigation into the advisory
contract after an SEC exam questioned the relationship between
the Malaysia Fund and AMMB.
"We want to take the advisory fee setting process out of
the shadows by scrutinizing the role of investment advisers and
fund board members in vetting fee arrangements with registered
funds," SEC enforcement director Robert Khuzami said in a
statement.
