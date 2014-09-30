By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, Sept 30
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Requiring brokers and
advisers to provide retail investors with more "concise"
disclosures could be a better alternative to adopting uniform
fiduciary duty rules for both professions, a top U.S. regulator
said on Tuesday.
Such disclosures could help ameliorate the confusion about
the duty that brokers and advisers have to clients when
providing investment advice, said Michael Piwowar, a Republican
member of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The SEC could also conduct its own investor testing to help
develop the most useful disclosure forms, he added.
"If our concern is that retail investors are confused about
the duties their broker-dealers and investment advisers are
subject to, the commission should consider whether that
confusion could be resolved through means other than a uniform
fiduciary standard of care," said Piwowar, in prepared remarks
before the National Association of Plan Advisors.
Tuesday marked the first time that Piwowar, who joined the
SEC in 2013, has delved so deeply into the contentious debate
over how to address the disjointed rules governing retail
brokers and advisers.
Investment advisers are held to a higher "fiduciary" duty,
meaning they must put a client's interest ahead of their own.
Brokers are held to a lower "suitability" standard.
For years, the SEC has been weighing how to tackle the
different standards, but has not achieved a consensus.
The RAND Corporation released a study in 2008 at the SEC's
request that found investors are confused by these distinctions
when they seek investment advice.
The SEC later in 2011 released its own study - as required
by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law - that called for
tackling the confusion by adopting a uniform fiduciary standard.
The SEC has not, however, taken any steps to adopt rules
since the study was published, in part because Republican
commissioners at that time lambasted its findings. They said the
commission lacked any evidence that investors were being harmed
or that a uniform standard would reduce confusion.
The SEC has since sought more data and evidence to help it
decide whether to proceed.
Nearly a year ago, SEC Chair Mary Jo White said the SEC was
still trying to decide whether to proceed with a rule, but has
given few indications about her own views or the path forward.
Piwowar said on Tuesday that he has "not yet reached a
conclusion" on whether a new standard of care should be imposed.
He does believe investor confusion exists, but harbors
strong doubts that imposing a uniform fiduciary duty would solve
the problem. Such a move could actually "harm" investors by
limiting their financial advisory options, he said.
In calling for better disclosures to eliminate investor
confusion, Piwowar also drew on his personal experience, saying
that when his adviser recently switched brokerages, he was
handed a "thick packet of paper" that was filled with
"worthless" disclosures.
"It is no wonder retail investors are confused," he added.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch. Editing by Andre Grenon)