By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, March 17
Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White said Tuesday her agency
should proceed with adopting new rules to impose a harmonized
fiduciary standard for retail brokers and advisers.
White made her comments during a conference sponsored by the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, a
spokeswoman for the trade group confirmed.
This marks the first time White has offered a view on the
controversial subject since taking over at SEC in 2013. The SEC
has been exploring whether to adopt such rules for years, but to
date no action has been taken toward writing new regulations.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Doina Chiacu)