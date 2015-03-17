(Updates with comments by White, SIFMA, the White House, and
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 17 U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White said on Tuesday she
supports crafting new rules to harmonize the differing standards
that govern how retail brokers and advisers offer investment
advice.
White's announcement, made at a Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association conference (SIFMA) in Arizona,
mark the first time she has offered an opinion on the
controversial subject since taking charge of the SEC in 2013.
"That's what I think is the right thing to do," said White,
according to a video of the event.
White did not offer many details. But generally the rule
would harmonize disjointed standards of care between investment
advisers, who must act in a client's best interest, and brokers,
who are held to a lower "suitability" standard.
Some say these differences may confuse investors and fuel
conflicts, because brokers may sell products that benefit their
bottom lines even if they are not the best choice for clients.
In addition, White said any new rules must also accompany a
program to beef up examinations of advisers by creating a
third-party compliance program to help supplement the SEC's own
exams.
Currently, the SEC is able to examine only a fraction of the
country's advisers every year. Brokers get inspected more
frequently because they have a self-regulatory organization.
White's comments could influence a raging debate in
Washington over parallel rules that the U.S. Department of Labor
is planning to release for brokers who advise clients on
individual retirement accounts.
The Labor Department's rules would aim to reduce conflicts
of interest and ultimately cut back on the fees charged to
investors by holding retail brokers to a higher "fiduciary"
standard, meaning they would be required to put their client's
financial interests first.
The SEC and the Labor Department are each governed by
different laws and can act independently, but many brokers
including Wells Fargo, Charles Schwab and
Raymond James would be covered by both rule sets.
Many Wall Street trade groups have decried the Labor
Department's actions, saying the SEC should take the lead.
Brokerages also prefer the SEC because the 2010 Dodd-Frank
Wall Street reform law explicitly protects their ability to earn
commissions.
The Labor Department, while under pressure to preserve
commission-based compensation, does not face the same legal
obligation.
Several years ago, the Labor Department scrapped a first
draft of a proposed fiduciary rule after the industry complained
it would limit investors' access to retirement investment
products and curb brokers' compensation.
The SEC, by contrast, has been studying the issue, but until
White's comments Tuesday, the agency had not signaled whether it
might proceed with its own rules.
Last month, President Barack Obama waded into the debate in
an effort to rally support for the Labor Department, which is
expected to release a new draft in the near future. [ID:
nL1N0VX018]
Ira Hammerman, the general counsel at SIFMA, said in an
interview with Reuters that he is encouraged by White's
comments. "We would hope that the SEC's moving forward on this
would provide further confirmation that the DOL should not move
forward," he said.
SIFMA has been among the many staunch critics of the Labor
Department's efforts.
On Monday, it unveiled a study that found that the White
House's economic analysis justifying the Labor Department's rule
was riddled with errors.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest brushed aside the study's
findings in a briefing with reporters on Tuesday and reiterated
Obama's call for new rules. "This seems like a pretty
common-sense thing," he said.
Whether the SEC's action will influence the Labor
Department's rule remains to be seen.
The SEC is only in the early stages. White said Tuesday that
the task is complex and that she will start discussing it with
commissioners.
Two of them - SEC Republican Commissioners Daniel Gallagher
and Michael Piwowar- have previously raised strong reservations
about crafting fiduciary rules.
