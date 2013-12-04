Dec 4 Fifth Third Bancorp, a Midwest
U.S. regional bank, has agreed to pay $6.5 million to settle
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it
accounted improperly for commercial real estate loans during the
2008 financial crisis, reducing its reported loss.
As part of the settlement, former Fifth Third Chief
Financial Officer Daniel Poston agreed to pay a $100,000 penalty
and be suspended from practicing as an accountant for any
publicly traded company, the SEC said on Wednesday.
The SEC said Fifth Third decided in the third quarter of
2008 to sell some troubled commercial real estate loans, but the
Cincinnati-based bank continued to classify them as "held for
investment" rather than "held for sale" as U.S. accounting rules
require.
Fifth Third and Poston did not admit or deny wrongdoing in
agreeing to settle, the SEC said.