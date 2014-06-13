June 13 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has extended the deadline for its review of a
proposal to ban a type of settlement in disputes between
brokerages and investors that would make it easier for stock
brokers to clear their records.
The SEC is giving itself a 45-day extension, until July 22,
to decide how to proceed with the plan, according to a notice
this week in the Federal Register. The agency needs more time to
review the plan, filed by the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority in April, and letters submitted by the public in
response, the SEC said.
The plan would prohibit settlements in disputes between
brokerages and investors that require investors to not oppose
erasing details about complaints from brokers' public records.
Details about arbitration complaints that investors file against
brokerages must appear on the public disclose report of the
broker who facilitated the transaction at issue, according to
industry rules.
The SEC oversees FINRA, Wall Street's industry-funded
watchdog, and is responsible for reviewing and approving changes
to its rules.
FINRA's proposal followed a study last year by the Public
Investors Arbitration Bar Association (PIABA), a group of
securities arbitration lawyers, finding that brokers succeeded
96.9 percent of the time between mid-2009 and the end of 2011 in
expunging details about cases brought by investors against their
firms that were later settled [ID: nL1N0I61TV]
The Dodd Frank financial reform law imposed stringent
deadlines on the SEC for making decisions about changes to
industry rules. The SEC must act within 45 days, but can give
itself one 45-day extension. It must then launch a special type
of review proceeding if it does not make a decision by the end
of the period, the agency wrote in the Federal Register on
Wednesday.
A FINRA spokeswoman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; editing by Andrew Hay)