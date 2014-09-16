By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, Sept 16
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 A top U.S. regulator called
for major reforms in the fixed income markets on Tuesday, saying
many of the rules are out of date and lack enough protections
for retail investors.
In prepared remarks for a market structure conference at
Georgetown University, Securities and Exchange Commission
Republican member Daniel Gallagher said he is concerned by "a
troubling asymmetry of information" in the bond market.
"Retail participation in the municipal and corporate bond
market is very high," Gallagher said. "And yet, these markets
are incredibly opaque to retail investors."
Gallagher called for a handful of reforms, including
potential changes by the industry to permit the use of more
standardized contracts similar to the standardized structure of
many derivatives products.
Such a change, he said, could help improve price
transparency because it would facilitate a migration toward the
less opaque exchange and electronic dealer-to-dealer trading.
He also said the SEC should consider removing references
from the agency's rules to CUSIP identifiers, or the
nine-character code used to identify securities that are
assigned by Standard & Poor's CUSIP Global Services.
"The commission needs to do something about the de facto
monopoly forcing the use of CUSIPs in the fixed income markets,"
Gallagher said.
The push for reforms in the multi-trillion dollar municipal
and corporate bond market by Gallagher and several other SEC
commissioners marks a shift in focus by the agency.
Over the last several years, the SEC has mostly been focused
on reforming the U.S. equity market, after a series of
high-profile glitches and major market events damaged investor
confidence.
Among those events were the May 2010 "flash crash," the
collapse and sale of Knight Capital to what became KCG Holdings
after a technology error flooded the market with
erroneous orders, and most recently, the major outage of Nasdaq
OMX's securities information processor (SIP), which receives all
traffic quotes and orders for the exchange's stocks.
Gallagher said Tuesday that some reforms are also needed in
the equities space, particularly around SIPS, which are owned
and operated by exchanges.
The market's reliance on SIPs lessens competition for
trading data, creates delays in gaining access to the
information and concentrates risk around a single point of
failure, he said.
This raises questions about whether the SEC should instead
encourage market players to decide which data feeds they want to
use, he said.
"We could mandate that the exchanges make their direct feeds
available, for a fee, to third-party data vendors, who can then
aggregate the last-sale prices. This could facilitate market
competition for consolidated data," Gallagher said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andrea Ricci)