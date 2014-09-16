(Adds more background about CUSIPs)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 A top U.S. regulator called
on Tuesday for major reforms in the fixed income markets, saying
many of the rules are out of date and lack enough protections
for retail investors.
In remarks at a market structure conference at Georgetown
University, Securities and Exchange Commission Republican member
Daniel Gallagher said he is concerned by "a troubling asymmetry
of information" in the bond market.
"Retail participation in the municipal and corporate bond
market is very high," Gallagher said. "And yet, these markets
are incredibly opaque to retail investors."
Gallagher called for a handful of reforms, including
potential changes by the industry to permit the use of more
standardized contracts similar to the standardized structure of
many derivatives products.
Such a change, he said, could help improve price
transparency because it would facilitate a migration toward the
less opaque exchange and electronic dealer-to-dealer trading.
He also said the SEC should consider removing references
from the agency's rules to CUSIP identifiers, or the
nine-character code used to identify securities that are
assigned by CUSIP Global Services, which is managed for the
American Bankers Association by Standard & Poor's.
"The commission needs to do something about the de facto
monopoly forcing the use of CUSIPs in the fixed income markets,"
Gallagher said.
The push for reforms in the multi-trillion dollar municipal
and corporate bond market by Gallagher and several other SEC
commissioners marks a shift by the agency. It has been primarily
focused on U.S. equity market reforms, after a series of
high-profile glitches and market events.
More recently, the SEC has also started exploring bond
market reforms to improve price transparency that are being
spearheaded by industry-funded regulators.
One such measure, being proposed by the Municipal Securities
Rulemaking Board, would force dealers to disclose compensation
they receive in "riskless principal transactions," or trades in
which dealers buy securities from their customers and
immediately resell them to other dealers.
Gallagher's comments Tuesday go further than some of his
fellow commissioners and beyond some of rules being drafted.
Gallagher said his concerns about CUSIPs stem in part from
the control exerted by CUSIP Global Services (CGS) and the
licensing fees it charges.
Those fees can be imposed by CGS without input from the
market or regulatory oversight.
That rubs some market players the wrong way. In 2009, the
European Commission filed an antitrust complaint against S&P
over allegations it abused its position to impose fees.
The matter was settled in 2011, after S&P agreed to offer a
lower-cost feed.
Several trade groups in 2010 wrote to the SEC to complain
about the licensing fees, saying it created a "chilling effect"
on market transparency.
They urged the SEC to write rules governing the fees, and
remove references requiring the use of CUSIPs from SEC
regulations.
Gallagher said a move toward standardizing bond deals and
allowing more competition in how identifiers are assigned to
bonds collectively could facilitate more transparent trading.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andrea Ricci)