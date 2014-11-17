Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
WASHINGTON Nov 17 Two former employees with defense contractor FLIR Systems Inc will collectively pay $70,000 in penalties to settle charges of bribing government officials in Saudi Arabia in exchange for business, U.S. regulators said Monday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said that Stephen Timms and Yasser Ramahi, who worked in sales, also allegedly falsified records to hide their "misconduct." They each agreed to settle the case without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Sandra Maler)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
WASHINGTON, March 18 Patients who received Abbott Laboratories' novel dissolving vascular stent had a significantly higher rate of serious adverse heart events than those treated with the company's widely used Xience drug-coated metal stent two years after implantation, according to data presented on Saturday.