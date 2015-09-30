(Adds details of allegations, comments, byline)

By Jonathan Stempel

Sept 30 Focus Media Holding Ltd and its chief executive will pay $55.6 million to resolve U.S. charges over its disclosures related to the partial sale of an Internet unit to insiders, who quickly reaped big profits when the rest was sold at a much higher price.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday said Focus agreed to pay a $34.6 million fine.

It also said Chief Executive Jason Jiang will pay about $21 million representing a fine, ill-gotten gains and interest.

Neither defendant admitted wrongdoing in settling the SEC's civil charges. Their lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Focus is a display advertising provider that operates flat-panel screens in commercial buildings, as well as screens in convenience stores, elevators and supermarkets.

It is backed by Carlyle Group LP, which in 2013 led a consortium that took Focus private in a roughly $3.7 billion buyout.

The SEC said Focus in March 2010 disclosed an incentive plan under which insiders including Jiang would buy 38 percent of its Allyes Online Media Holdings advertising unit for $13.3 million, implying an overall fair value of $35 million.

But it said Focus agreed to sell the remaining 62 percent four months later to a private equity firm for $124 million, suggesting that the business was worth $200 million.

The SEC said Focus and Jiang made inaccurate disclosures to investors and directors about Allyes, including that talks with the private equity firm had begun before the insider transaction was complete, and that Jiang was the largest beneficiary.

"Issuers and the most senior officers will be held accountable for providing accurate information to the public, regardless of where their operations are located," Andrew Calamari, director of the SEC's New York office, said in a statement. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard Orr)