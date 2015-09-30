(Adds details of allegations, comments, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 30 Focus Media Holding Ltd and its chief
executive will pay $55.6 million to resolve U.S. charges over
its disclosures related to the partial sale of an Internet unit
to insiders, who quickly reaped big profits when the rest was
sold at a much higher price.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday
said Focus agreed to pay a $34.6 million fine.
It also said Chief Executive Jason Jiang will pay about $21
million representing a fine, ill-gotten gains and interest.
Neither defendant admitted wrongdoing in settling the SEC's
civil charges. Their lawyers did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Focus is a display advertising provider that operates
flat-panel screens in commercial buildings, as well as screens
in convenience stores, elevators and supermarkets.
It is backed by Carlyle Group LP, which in 2013 led a
consortium that took Focus private in a roughly $3.7 billion
buyout.
The SEC said Focus in March 2010 disclosed an incentive plan
under which insiders including Jiang would buy 38 percent of its
Allyes Online Media Holdings advertising unit for $13.3 million,
implying an overall fair value of $35 million.
But it said Focus agreed to sell the remaining 62 percent
four months later to a private equity firm for $124 million,
suggesting that the business was worth $200 million.
The SEC said Focus and Jiang made inaccurate disclosures to
investors and directors about Allyes, including that talks with
the private equity firm had begun before the insider transaction
was complete, and that Jiang was the largest beneficiary.
"Issuers and the most senior officers will be held
accountable for providing accurate information to the public,
regardless of where their operations are located," Andrew
Calamari, director of the SEC's New York office, said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese, Bernard Orr)