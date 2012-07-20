(Repeats to widen distribution)
FORT WORTH, July 20 Convicted Texas financier
Allen Stanford haunted the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission's Fort Worth office long after he was arrested in
June 2009.
The office was battered by scathing criticism from Congress
and within the agency for allegedly missing or ignoring clues
for years that Stanford was running a $7 billion Ponzi scheme.
But in the past year the office has undergone a sort of
corporate turnaround, with new leadership, a more inventive
approach to policing market players, and a patched-up
relationship with the SEC's headquarters in Washington.
The Fort Worth office has also been entrusted with two of
the agency's biggest investigations that former insiders say are
the type of probes often run out of the SEC in New York or
Washington.
The office is taking the lead on investigations into
allegations of misconduct at Wal-Mart Stores Inc and
Chesapeake Energy Corp, according to public filings and
people familiar with the matter.
The probes are heating up, with lawyers from the SEC Fort
Worth office making document demands for the past several weeks
on Chesapeake and its chief executive as part of an inquiry into
special financial perks, one person familiar with the
investigation said.
Overseeing the Fort Worth office revival is David Woodcock,
a defense attorney from Austin who had never previously worked
for the SEC or any other government agency.
Woodcock, with distinguished silver hair at only 43, had no
ties to the Stanford scandal but he quickly learned when he took
the helm of the Fort Worth office in September 2011 that its
reputation was synonymous with the swindler.
In his first speech before a group of financial executives,
four of the five questions were about Stanford, and how the
agency goes about investigating a Ponzi scheme.
"They ... weren't just asking an academic question. There
was something heartfelt in what they were asking," Woodcock, who
most recently worked as a litigation partner at Vinson & Elkins,
said in an interview. "I was not expecting it."
THE STANFORD STORY
Allen Stanford was charged by the SEC in February 2009, and
arrested four months later for his role in bilking investors out
of billions through certificates of deposit from his bank in
Antigua that were sold to investors in the United States and
Latin America.
In June this year, Stanford was sentenced to 110 years in
jail. The SEC's civil action against Stanford is still pending.
A scathing 2010 report by the SEC's inspector general found
that examiners from the Fort Worth office had suspected as early
as 1997 that Stanford was running a fraud, but the agency did
not launch an inquiry into the matter until late 2005.
Even then, it took almost four more years to bring charges.
To add insult to injury, the SEC's former Fort Worth enforcement
director, Spencer Barasch, then tried to represent Stanford
despite being told by the SEC's ethics office that such a move
was improper.
The 2010 inspector general report, which accused the office
of being more concerned with racking up case numbers rather than
tackling complex matters, was the subject of relentless media
reports and multiple congressional hearings.
The SEC's Fort Worth office was left reeling.
"These are people who have dedicated all or large parts of
their professional lives to public service and to protecting
investors and pursuing those who break the law," said SEC
enforcement director Robert Khuzami in an interview.
"When that doesn't happen as it should, or where there is
even the perception that an investigation was not handled
properly, it is a significant event for them."
With morale at a low point, top leaders at Fort Worth,
including its director at the time, Rose Romero, left to take
jobs in the private sector. Even though Romero and other
officials were responsible for getting the Stanford case filed,
the stigma of the inspector general's report had left a cloud
over the office that some believe overshadowed their work.
It has taken a few years, but employees say the office is
reenergized and is seen as a place that can advance a career.
In addition to Woodcock, the SEC in March brought back
Marshall Gandy, a former SEC trial and enforcement lawyer who
recently worked for the Dallas office of the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority, an industry-funded self-regulatory group
for brokerages. He heads up the Fort Worth's examinations unit.
Gandy said that when he left his FINRA job, people asked if
he was "crazy" to return to the SEC where "things are a mess."
But he said his 100-mile-a-day roundtrip commute from
Richardson, Texas, is more than worth it. "It took me less than
a week to realize they're wrong. Things are not a mess over here
at all," he said.
The office is trying to think differently about policing
markets, having hired in the past year a geophysicist who is
helping examiners root out misleading oil and natural gas claims
in securities offerings, such as whether or not there is a
chance of finding oil in certain drilling locations.
It also has filed complex cases in the past year, including
one that is still being litigated against Life Partners
for allegedly failing to tell investors that the company was
underestimating life expectancies used to price its life
settlement products.
COWBOY STREAK
The 110 employees of the SEC in Fort Worth are housed in
three floors of a non-descript office building, some four miles
from the Stockyards, the historic livestock market.
Their jurisdiction includes Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and
Arkansas, and covers public company giants including AT&T,
Dell, Exxon-Mobil.
For many years, the office had a reputation for having a bit
of a cowboy streak to it.
It was considered more informal and approachable than other
SEC offices, with assistant directors in the office routinely
distributing their cell phone numbers to defense lawyers.
As Woodcock arrived, the office started to think more like a
lawyer whose client is the commission, said Michael King, an
assistant regional director in Fort Worth who also works in the
enforcement division's unit that specializes in bribery cases.
"We are more focused on identifying and investigating cases
that advance the commission's overall enforcement program," he
said.
King, who was among the lawyers in the office who helped
ultimately bring a case against Stanford, is handling both the
Wal-Mart and the Chesapeake probes, according to people familiar
with the matter.
Both are complex cases. Wal-Mart is facing allegations that
its top executives covered up widespread bribery involving its
Mexico operations, while Chesapeake is under scrutiny for a
controversial program that granted Chief Executive Aubrey
McClendon a share in each of the natural gas producer's wells.
David Peavler, the enforcement director for the office,
said employees have "moved on" from the Stanford scandal and
adopted a greater intensity in the enforcement division.
Defense lawyers who practice before the SEC say they too
have noticed that the office has changed, though some say this
change has caused Fort Worth to lose its compromising streak,
making it