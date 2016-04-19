April 19 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission announced two fraud cases alleging that accounting
failures left investors in the dark about the finances of
computer accessories maker Logitech International SA
and now-defunct electric car battery maker Ener1 Inc.
"We are intensely focused on whether companies and their
officers evaluate judgmental accounting issues in good faith and
based on GAAP," or generally accepted accounting principles,
Andrew Ceresney, head of the SEC enforcement division, said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Logitech agreed to pay a $7.5 million penalty to settle
charges it inflated its fiscal 2011 results to meet its earnings
guidance and committed other accounting violations over five
years, culminating in a 2014 restatement.
Former Chief Financial Officer Erik Bardman and former
acting controller Jennifer Wolf were charged with minimizing
inventory writedowns of a slow-selling TV set-top device because
they felt "substantial pressure" to meet the guidance.
Logitech's former Chief Executive Officer Gerald Quindlen
was not accused of misconduct but returned $194,487 in incentive
pay and stock sale profits, the SEC said. Two other former
executives also agreed to pay small fines.
In the Ener1 case, three former top executives agreed to pay
fines after the company overstated revenue and assets in late
2010 and early 2011, when the company failed to take needed
writeoffs for Think, a Norwegian electric car maker and major
customer, the SEC said.
Former CEO Charles Gassenheimer, former CFO Jeffrey Seidel
and former Chief Accounting Officer Robert Kamischke will pay
respective fines of $100,000, $50,000 and $30,000, the SEC said.
A PricewaterhouseCoopers official who helped audit Ener1 agreed
to a two-year suspension from auditing public companies.
None of the settling defendants admitted wrongdoing. Lawyers
for Logitech, Bardman, Wolf, Ener1 and Gassenheimer did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Logitech is based in Apples, Switzerland, and has offices in
Newark, California. It also makes computer products such as
mice, keyboards and speakers.
Ener1 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2012 after
the demise of another customer, solar panel maker Solyndra LLC.
It had previously received a $118.5 million Department of Energy
grant to make lithium-ion and other batteries for electric cars.
The lawsuit against Bardman and Wolf seeks civil fines, the
recouping of ill-gotten gains and bonuses and bans from serving
as officers or directors of public companies.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)