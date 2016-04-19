April 19 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced two fraud cases alleging that accounting failures left investors in the dark about the finances of computer accessories maker Logitech International SA and now-defunct electric car battery maker Ener1 Inc.

"We are intensely focused on whether companies and their officers evaluate judgmental accounting issues in good faith and based on GAAP," or generally accepted accounting principles, Andrew Ceresney, head of the SEC enforcement division, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Logitech agreed to pay a $7.5 million penalty to settle charges it inflated its fiscal 2011 results to meet its earnings guidance and committed other accounting violations over five years, culminating in a 2014 restatement.

Former Chief Financial Officer Erik Bardman and former acting controller Jennifer Wolf were charged with minimizing inventory writedowns of a slow-selling TV set-top device because they felt "substantial pressure" to meet the guidance.

Logitech's former Chief Executive Officer Gerald Quindlen was not accused of misconduct but returned $194,487 in incentive pay and stock sale profits, the SEC said. Two other former executives also agreed to pay small fines.

In the Ener1 case, three former top executives agreed to pay fines after the company overstated revenue and assets in late 2010 and early 2011, when the company failed to take needed writeoffs for Think, a Norwegian electric car maker and major customer, the SEC said.

Former CEO Charles Gassenheimer, former CFO Jeffrey Seidel and former Chief Accounting Officer Robert Kamischke will pay respective fines of $100,000, $50,000 and $30,000, the SEC said. A PricewaterhouseCoopers official who helped audit Ener1 agreed to a two-year suspension from auditing public companies.

None of the settling defendants admitted wrongdoing. Lawyers for Logitech, Bardman, Wolf, Ener1 and Gassenheimer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Logitech is based in Apples, Switzerland, and has offices in Newark, California. It also makes computer products such as mice, keyboards and speakers.

Ener1 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2012 after the demise of another customer, solar panel maker Solyndra LLC. It had previously received a $118.5 million Department of Energy grant to make lithium-ion and other batteries for electric cars.

The lawsuit against Bardman and Wolf seeks civil fines, the recouping of ill-gotten gains and bonuses and bans from serving as officers or directors of public companies. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)