Jan 28 A Las Vegas executive and his company
were ordered by a federal judge to pay $584.4 million for
running what the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission called
a Ponzi scheme that bilked thousands of investors, mainly from
Japan.
In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge James Mahan in
Las Vegas granted an SEC request that MRI International Inc and
its owner, Edwin Fujinaga, be ordered to give up $544.4 million
of illegal profit and interest, and to each pay a $20 million
civil fine.
Mahan last Oct. 3 found the defendants liable for fraud over
a scheme involving accounts receivable, which is money owed for
goods or services already delivered.
The SEC accused the defendants of raising more than $813
million by promising to buy accounts receivable from medical
companies at a discount and try to recoup the full value from
insurers, while promising returns to investors that ranged from
6 percent to 10.32 percent.
But the SEC said the defendants ran an "extensive and
egregious Ponzi scheme" in which they used new money to repay
older investors, and diverted funds to help Fujinaga afford
luxury cars, credit card bills, alimony, child support, and
homes in Las Vegas, Hawaii and Beverly Hills, California.
The SEC said Fujinaga and MRI had solicited money from 1998
to 2013, attracting more than 8,000 investors, including from
Canada, Malaysia and New Zealand.
By May 2013, MRI had zero balances in the two bank accounts
it maintained for investors, according to the regulator.
"Every investment that defendants received allowed them to
facilitate their fraudulent scheme," Mahan wrote on Tuesday.
It is unclear whether the judgment can be paid.
In a Dec. 22, 2014, court filing, the defendants' lawyer
Erick Ferran said MRI no longer exists, and Fujinaga "will
likely soon face federal indictment."
Ferran did not immediately respond on Wednesday to requests
for comment.
The case is SEC v. Fujinaga et al, U.S. District Court,
District of Nevada, No. 13-01658.
