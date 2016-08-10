WASHINGTON Aug 10 Former NFL player Merrill Robertson Jr. was charged on Wednesday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with defrauding investors.

Robertson, a former Philadelphia Eagles player, and Sherman Vaughn Jr., co-owners of Cavalier Union Investments LLC, diverted nearly $6 million of the more than $10 million they raised from investors to pay for personal expenses, according to the complaint, filed in federal court in Richmond, Virginia. (Reporting by Eric Walsh)