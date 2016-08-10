UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON Aug 10 Former NFL player Merrill Robertson Jr. was charged on Wednesday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with defrauding investors.
Robertson, a former Philadelphia Eagles player, and Sherman Vaughn Jr., co-owners of Cavalier Union Investments LLC, diverted nearly $6 million of the more than $10 million they raised from investors to pay for personal expenses, according to the complaint, filed in federal court in Richmond, Virginia. (Reporting by Eric Walsh)
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts