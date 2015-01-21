By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 21 Norman Champ, the top asset
management regulator at the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission who helped shepherd controversial new money market
rules through a gridlocked commission, is leaving the agency
later this month.
The SEC said Champ will become a visiting scholar for the
spring semester at Harvard Law School where he already
periodically lectures.
"The Commission has benefited greatly from Norm's expertise
and sound judgment and we have been very fortunate to have had
him work on behalf of U.S. investors and our markets," said SEC
Chair Mary Jo White in a statement.
Champ has served at the SEC for five years, first as a
deputy in the SEC's examinations office, and then, as head of
the Investment Management Division starting in 2012.
In that role, he supervised the writing of major reforms
which will require prime money market funds to switch from a
stable, net asset value to a floating net asset value.
The goal behind the rule is to prevent investors from
getting spooked by the prospect of funds breaking the buck, or
their net asset value falling below $1 per share.
Adoption of the reforms last summer came after a drawn out
battle that lasted several years, and included fierce opposition
from the industry and pressure from other regulators including
the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council.
The disagreements at one point left the commission
gridlocked. In the end, the reforms were adopted in a 3-2 vote.
Champ also helped to oversee the creation of a specialized
risk unit within his division that collects data from the
industry to help the SEC monitor risks.
He leaves at a time when the SEC is gearing up to write
another set of rules for the sector, with the goal of minimizing
risks their activities could pose to the markets.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese)