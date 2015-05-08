By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 8 David Grim, a 20-year veteran
at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, was tapped on
Friday to serve as the head of the unit tasked with regulated
asset managers, the agency said.
SEC Chair Mary Jo White unveiled the decision during an
appearance early Friday at a conference held by the Investment
Company Institute, the leading trade group for the mutual fund
sector.
Grim has already been serving as acting director of the
Division of Investment Management since February, after its
prior director Norman Champ departed.
Unlike previous directors in recent SEC history, Grim has
not worked extensively in the industry.
The SEC's Division of Investment Management is in charge of
writing rules for mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, hedge
funds and private equity funds.
Grim will serve as director at a time when the division is
working to prepare a series of sweeping new rules for mutual
funds and exchange-traded funds.
Last December, White unveiled a three-pronged plan as part
of a broader attempt to get a handle on potentially risky
activities that could put the market in harm's way.
The new rules, which are still being drafted, will call for
more data collection of fund activities, as well as new
requirements to beef up internal risk controls and rules to
create transition plans in the event funds must unwind and
transfer client assets.
The SEC has been under pressure from the Financial Stability
Oversight Council (FSOC), a panel of regulators tasked with
policing the market for systemic risks.
The FSOC has been conducting its own review of products and
activities in the asset management space to see if they pose
risks.
Previously, the FSOC also put pressure on the SEC to adopt
new reforms to rein in the risk of investor runs on money market
mutual funds.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)