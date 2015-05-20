WASHINGTON May 20 U.S. securities regulators were poised to propose new rules on Wednesday that would require mutual funds and other asset managers to report much more detailed data about their holdings.

The Securities and Exchange Commission's plan is one of a series of reforms announced late last year by SEC Chair Mary Jo White.

Wednesday's proposal comes at a time when asset manager are facing scrutiny as part of a broader attempt to clamp down on potentially risky financial activities that were not fully addressed by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), a panel of regulators with the power to impose greater oversight on non-bank financial firms, has been closely scrutinizing activities and products in the sector.

One of the council's chief complaints has been about a lack of adequate data to help it better evaluate systemic risks.

The industry has been afraid the FSOC could designate a fund or large firm as systemic, and many view the SEC's planned reforms as an agency effort to take charge and address any concerns of systemic risk.

Wednesday's plan would require mutual funds to file monthly reports detailing their position-level holdings, as well as data about their repurchase agreements, securities lending activities, counterparty exposures and the terms of their derivatives contracts.

Mutual funds would also need to fill out a new annual "census-type" form to help the SEC collect "current information needs."

A second portion of the plan, meanwhile, would require investment advisers to provide additional disclosures on the registration forms they file with the SEC.

Some of this new data would involve information about management of so-called "separate accounts," or accounts that companies manage for individual clients, as opposed to pooled investment vehicles.

A 2015 annual report issued by the FSOC on Tuesday raised concerns about the current lack of information about these accounts, saying more is needed to improve regulatory visibility into the marketplace.

"These rules will result in more useable, complete and high-quality information that will have a significant impact across the regulatory landscape," SEC Democratic Commissioner Luis Aguilar said in prepared remarks.

The SEC is also planning to eventually propose rules requiring mutual funds and exchange-traded funds to beef up internal risk controls and rules that will require asset managers to draw up plans in the event they must unwind and transfer their clients' assets. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)