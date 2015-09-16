(Updates with details of rules, background, paragraphs 4-10)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 U.S. securities regulators adopted rules on Wednesday that strip out references to credit ratings from their rule book governing money market funds, as part of an ongoing effort to reduce the industry's reliance on credit-rating agencies since the financial crisis.

The final rule by the Securities and Exchange Commission was required under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.

The law requires U.S. market regulators to strip out anything in their rules that references ratings and come up with alternatives, after the country's three major credit-raters helped fuel the 2007-2009 crisis by giving overly positive ratings to loans that were backed by toxic subprime mortgages.

The SEC had previously adopted new regulations to strip references to ratings out of some of its other rules.

But the agency has struggled a bit more with how to come up with a proper alternative way to measure creditworthiness for money funds, which are highly liquid investments that many companies use for cash management.

Under current rules, money funds are only allowed to invest in securities that have received one of the two highest short-term credit ratings, and they must invest at least 97 percent of their assets in securities that received the highest short-term rating.

Wednesday's final rule removes these requirements.

In their place, the SEC said, a money market fund will now be limited to investing in securities that present "minimal credit risks" and meet certain prescribed criteria.

The changes will go into effect 30 days after they are published in the Federal Register.

A copy of the final rule can be found here (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Peter Cooney and Eric Walsh)