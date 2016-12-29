BRIEF-Relevium Technologies says engaged with exchange to ensure fluidity for BioGanix deal
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited
WASHINGTON Dec 29 General Cable Corp has agreed to pay a $20 million penalty to resolve a U.S. investigation into improper payments to government officials in five countries in Asia and Africa, the Justice Department said on Thursday.
"General Cable paid bribes to officials in multiple countries in a scheme that involved a high-level executive of the company and resulted in profits of more than $50 million worldwide," Assistant Attorney General Leslie Caldwell said in a statement.
Caldwell said the Kentucky-based maker and distributor of wire and cable voluntarily disclosed the misconduct, which involved officials in Angola, Bangladesh, China, Indonesia and Thailand.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* RECEIVED NOTICE FROM ITS NOTIFIED BODY IN EUROPEAN UNION THAT CE MARK FOR AFX AND AFX2 ENDOVASCULAR AAA SYSTEMS HAS BEEN REINSTATED
* NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2,250,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK