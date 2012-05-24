* Manager lost money while touting double-digit gains--SEC
* GLR fund said to rise in 2008 amid financial crisis--SEC
* Defendant could not be reached for comment
By Jonathan Stempel
May 24 A California fund manager was charged
with fraud by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which
said he raised more than $60 million for a fund by falsely
touting steady returns from conservative investments he did not
make.
The SEC said John Geringer used false and misleading
marketing materials to convince investors his GLR Growth Fund
returned 17 percent to 25 percent a year from 2001 -- two years
before the fund was created -- until 2011, largely from
investments tied to major stock market indexes.
It said this included 2008, when the fund's supposed nearly
24 percent gain contrasted with the Standard & Poor 500's loss
of 38.5 percent.
Rather, the SEC said Geringer produced "consistently
negative" returns, and since the middle of 2009 invested in no
publicly-traded securities but plowed at least $29 million into
two private technology startups.
The regulator also said Geringer diverted several million
dollars to his firm GLR Capital Management LLC, masked the fraud
in a Ponzi-like fashion by paying millions in "returns" to older
investors with money from newer investors, and created false
account statements showing growth in customer balances.
"Geringer painted the picture of a successful fund
weathering America's financial crisis through a diversified,
conservative investment strategy," Marc Fagel, director of the
SEC office in San Francisco, said in a statement.
The defendant lives in Scotts Valley, California, according
to the SEC. It is unclear whether he has retained a lawyer for
his defense. A call to a John Geringer listed in Scotts Valley
was not immediately returned.
The SEC filed its complaint with the U.S. District Court in
San Jose, California. It seeks the recovery of ill-gotten gains,
civil fines, and a freeze on assets in the GLR fund.
The case is SEC v. GLR Capital Management LLC et al, U.S.
District Court, Northern District of California, No. 12-02663.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in Toronto; Editing by Andrew
Hay)