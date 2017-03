April 22 A real estate investment firm affiliated with Goldman Sachs Group Inc has agreed to pay $640,000 to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it failed to make required public filings, the regulator said on Wednesday.

W2007 Grace Acquisition I Inc, which is indirectly owned by one or more private equity funds affiliated with Goldman, will make the payment, the SEC said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)