By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, July 18
NEW YORK, July 18 Fabrice Tourre's former boss
at Goldman Sachs distanced himself on Thursday from the way
Tourre described hedge fund Paulson & Co Inc's role in a 2007
subprime mortgage deal.
Tourre, on trial in federal court in New York, is accused of
misleading investors in the deal. The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has said the former Goldman Sachs bond
trader told investors that Paulson & Co was investing in the
deal when in fact it was betting against it.
In court on Thursday, the SEC submitted a January 2007 email
sent by Tourre in which he described Paulson & Co as
"transaction sponsor" of the deal, a synthetic collateralized
debt obligation known as Abacus 2007-AC1.
Tourre's boss at the time, Jonathan Egol, said he normally
would reserve that description for an investor in a CDO rather
than use it to describe an entity, like Paulson & Co, with a
short position.
"I wouldn't customarily have used the term 'transaction
sponsor' in that way," said Egol, a managing director at Goldman
Sachs Group Inc.
The testimony came on the fourth day of the trial in the
SEC's case against Tourre, 34, the sole remaining defendant in a
lawsuit that Goldman Sachs settled for $550 million in 2010.
The meaning of the email could be a key issue in the case.
It was sent by Tourre to an executive at ACA Capital Holdings
Inc, another participant in the deal, which the SEC has said was
also misled by Tourre about Paulson & Co's role.
According to the SEC's case, Goldman told investors in
Abacus that ACA Capital Holdings selected the securities in the
deal, while in fact the investments were mainly picked by
Paulson & Co.
Tourre's lawyers, who will start calling their witnesses
next week, have sought to show it was common knowledge in
financial markets that Paulson & Co was betting against subprime
mortgages.
Egol's statements, which seemed to bolster the SEC's case,
came the day after another witness said he told the same ACA
executive that Paulson planned to short Abacus.
The witness, former Paulson & Co Managing Director Paolo
Pellegrini, said he believed he told Laura Schwartz, the primary
ACA employee on the deal, "what we were trying to accomplish by
shorting the market."
After Pellegrini's testimony, which appeared to undercut the
SEC's case, the SEC reshuffled its witnesses to bump up the
testimony of former Goldman saleswoman Gail Kreitman, who is
expected to testify on Friday.
The SEC has indicated it plans to introduce a recording of
Kreitman telling an ACA employee that Goldman was "placing a
hundred percent of the equity" with Paulson.
In a letter sent to the judge late Wednesday, the SEC said
Kreitman could testify that while she does not recall
specifically who gave her that false information, "the most
likely source" was Tourre.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest, though, said Thursday
she did not want "the witness to guess, unless she can remember
Mr. Tourre told her that."
"I don't see any basis for her to connect the dots the jury
should connect," Forrest said.
The case is SEC v Goldman Sachs & Co et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-03229.