By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, July 23
NEW YORK, July 23 A key witness is scheduled to
testify on Tuesday in the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission's case accusing former Goldman Sachs trader Fabrice
Tourre of misleading investors in a 2007 bond deal.
The SEC has said in court papers that Laura Schwartz, a
former executive at a bond insurer, will testify that Tourre
told her that hedge fund Paulson & Co Inc was backing the deal.
Her testimony is central to the SEC's case that Tourre hid from
investors the fact that Paulson & Co was in fact betting against
the deal.
The Tourre case, which began last week in federal court in
New York, is one of the biggest brought by the SEC over the
events leading up to the financial crisis of 2008.
According to the SEC, Paulson & Co came to Goldman Sachs
looking for a way to bet against the subprime mortgage market.
They came up with a $2 billion synthetic collateralized debt
obligation tied to mortgage securities that became known as
Abacus 2007-AC1.
When Goldman brought on a subsidiary of bond insurer ACA
Capital Holdings Inc to help select the mortgage securities
underlying Abacus, Tourre allegedly misled ACA by failing to
disclose that Paulson was selecting toxic securities for the
deal and planned to bet against it.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was also initially a
defendant when the case was filed in 2010, settled for $550
million without admitting or denying the allegations.
Schwartz, who left ACA in late 2007 and now works at the
Seaport Group, was the main point of contact with Tourre and
Paulson & Co, the SEC says.
She can testify that she understood Paulson would be an
equity investor in Abacus and the role that understanding played
in ACA's decision to participate in the deal, the SEC says.
Lawyers for Tourre have said they will question Schwartz's
credibility by focusing on a recently concluded probe by the SEC
of Schwartz's role in a different transaction.
Schwartz received a so-called Wells notice in February
indicating that SEC was considering recommending a case against
her over that transaction. Then, a week before Tourre's trial,
Schwartz's lawyers notified the court that the SEC staff had
decided against bringing a case against her.
On Monday, former ACA Chief Executive Alan Roseman told the
court that ACA would have stopped the Abacus deal "in its
tracks" if Paulson's real role had been known.
Last week, a former executive at Paulson & Co, Paolo
Pellegrini, testified that he believed he told Schwartz about
Paulson's strategy of betting against the U.S. housing market
before the Abacus transaction closed.
The case is SEC v. Tourre, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-03229.