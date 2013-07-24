By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, July 24
NEW YORK, July 24 Fabrice Tourre, the former
Goldman Sachs trader accused of secretly helping the hedge fund
of billionaire John Paulson construct a $2 billion deal it could
bet against in 2007, is set to testify Wednesday in his civil
fraud trial.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has said it will
call Tourre, 34, on the eighth day of what has become the
highest-profile trial to come out of the agency's investigations
of the 2008 financial crisis. He is not likely to be called
before the afternoon.
The trial is a chance for the SEC to show it can win big
cases against individuals on Wall Street for wrongdoing that
caused the financial crisis.
SEC lawyers say Tourre was driven by "Wall Street greed" to
mislead investors in the infamous investment called Abacus
2007-AC1. He denies any wrongdoing.
His testimony comes three years after the SEC accused him
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc of fraud over Abacus, a
synthetic collateralized debt obligation.
Goldman and Tourre did not tell potential investors that
Paulson's hedge fund, Paulson & Co Inc, helped select the
mortgage-backed securities linked to Abacus and then went on to
bet against it. Amid the outcry that followed, Tourre was called
before a congressional committee.
Goldman Sachs agreed in July 2010 to pay $550 million to
settle the claims against it without admitting or denying
wrongdoing. Before that accord was announced, Tourre received a
settlement offer but rejected it, a person familiar with the
matter said.
Tourre, who left Goldman in 2012, is now an economics
doctoral student at the University of Chicago. He faces a fine
and a lifetime ban from the securities industry if jurors find
him liable.
The SEC also contends Tourre misled a company brought on to
help select the securities, ACA Capital Holdings Inc, into
believing that Paulson was an equity investor in Abacus when in
fact the hedge fund planned to bet against, or short, the deal.
ACA, which was renamed Manifold Capital Corp in 2008,
ultimately not only helped set up Abacus as the portfolio
selection agent but also bought $42 million of securities in the
deal and agreed to insure a $909 million slice of it via its
then-subsidiary ACA Financial Guaranty Corp.
The SEC cites in its complaint an email Tourre sent on Jan.
23, 2007, to his girlfriend at the time, in which he said the
"whole building is about to collapse anytime now" - a reference
to the financial markets.
The email continued: "Only potential survivor, the fabulous
Fab ... standing in the middle of all these complex, highly
leveraged, exotic trades he created without necessarily
understanding all of the implications of those monstruosities!!!
"
When the securities in Abacus turned toxic amid the downturn
in the U.S. subprime mortgage market, investors lost $1 billion,
the SEC says. Paulson, who made $15 billion betting against the
housing market, meanwhile made about $1 billion shorting the
CDO, the SEC says.
During testimony before the U.S. Senate Permanent
Subcomittee on Investigations in 2010, Tourre said ACA and
another investor in the deal, IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG, had
"significant resources and extensive experience in the CDO
market."
He denied telling ACA that Paulson was an equity investor,
saying he recalled "informing ACA that Paulson's fund was
expected to buy credit protection" on parts of the CDO deal,
meaning it would be taking a short position.
"Quite frankly, I am surprised that ACA could have believed
that the Paulson fund was an equity or long investor in the
deal," Tourre said then.
The case is SEC v. Tourre, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-03229.