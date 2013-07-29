By Nate Raymond and Katya Wachtel
| NEW YORK, July 29
NEW YORK, July 29 Hedge fund billionaire John
Paulson will not testify in the high-profile civil case against
former Goldman Sachs Group Inc bond trader Fabrice
Tourre, who is on trial in federal court in New York.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accuses Tourre
of failing to tell investors that 57-year-old Paulson's hedge
fund firm intended to bet against Goldman Sachs' Abacus
2007-AC1. The $2 billion offering was tied to subprime mortgage
bonds and known as a synthetic collateralized debt obligation.
Tourre denies wrongdoing.
On Monday morning U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest
cited a July 28 letter by Tourre's lawyers saying they no longer
plan to call Paulson and others on their witness list to
testify.
Sean Coffey, a lawyer for Tourre, confirmed the legal team
would not be calling Paulson, as did a spokeswoman for the
Southern District of New York in an emailed statement.
Paulson's firm had helped to select the securities that were
packaged into the deal. The SEC says Tourre told investors that
Paulson's firm was investing in Abacus, suggesting he expected
the price of the securities to rise, when actually the hedge
fund was shorting it.
The shorting of the deal was part of Paulson's broader bet
against the U.S. housing market in 2007, which earned him Wall
Street fame and billions of dollars.
The trial may draw to a close sooner than expected. Closing
arguments may take place Tuesday or Wednesday, Forrest said on
Monday morning.
"Summations are expected to be heard on Wednesday, though
this is subject to change," the court spokeswoman said.
The case is SEC v. Tourre, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-03229.