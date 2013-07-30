By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, July 30 A lawyer for the SEC urged
jurors on Tuesday not let Fabrice Tourre deceive them the same
way the former Goldman Sachs trader misled investors in a
mortgage deal that went bad in the financial crisis.
On the final day of a civil fraud trial in Manhattan federal
court that has run for more than two weeks, Securities and
Exchange Commission lawyer Matthew Martens told jurors that the
one-time Goldman Sachs Group Inc vice president sold
investors on a "land of make believe" that cost them $1 billion.
"Now Mr. Tourre wants you to live in that land as well,"
Martens said.
The statements came in the SEC's closing salvo in what has
become the highest-profile trial stemming from its
investigations of the 2008 financial crisis.
Jurors are expected to begin deliberating Wednesday in the
case, which centers on a synthetic collateralized debt
obligation based on subprime mortgage securities known as Abacus
2007-AC1.
The SEC sued Tourre in 2010, accusing him of not telling
investors in Abacus that hedge fund of billionaire John Paulson
helped pick the mortgage securities in the deal or that the
hedge fund planned to bet against Abacus.
The SEC also accused Tourre of misleading ACA Capital
Holdings Inc, a company hired to select the securities, into
thinking Paulson & Co Inc was an equity investor in the
synthetic collateralized debt obligation.
Paulson made around $1 billion shorting, or wagering
against, Abacus, while investors lost about the same amount.
Tourre, who denies wrongdoing, faces penalties and a
lifetime ban from the securities industry.
In closing arguments by the defense, lawyer Sean Coffey
depicted his client as a "remarkable young man" facing an
"unjust charge."
Coffey said that telling investors ACA selected the
securities was not a "half truth," as Martens had put it earlier
on Tuesday.
It was common at the time not to mention the role investors
played in putting together collateralized debt obligations,
Coffey said. Instead, only the role of portfolio selection
agents like ACA was highlighted, he said.
Coffey said it also was not believable that ACA did not know
Paulson would short Abacus. Coffey pointed to a series of news
reports about Paulson's strategy of betting against the U.S.
housing market, some of which were received by executives at
ACA.
"This company lived or died by how it monitored the subprime
housing market," Coffey said.
Nor was the information about Paulson's position material to
ACA, he said. He pointed to the testimony of Paolo Pellegrini, a
former Paulson & Co managing director who during combative
questioning by the SEC said he told ACA about the hedge fund's
plan to short the deal.
Tourre, dressed on Tuesday in a black suit and purple tie,
proceeded to trial alone after Goldman Sachs, initially a
co-defendant, agreed in July 2010 to pay $550 million to settle
the case without admitting or denying wrongdoing.
Tourre sat one seat closer to jurors than he had normally
during the trial, with a computer screen that normally might
obstruct their view of him placed on the floor as Coffey argued
his defense.
"It's in your power to clear his name," Coffey told jurors.
Tourre's defense team decided on Monday to call no
witnesses, which legal experts said was a sign that they
believed that the SEC had failed to prove its case.
In summing up the SEC's case on Tuesday, Martens said Tourre
engaged in "a $1 billion fraud to feed Wall Street greed."
Martens called the alleged fraud "very simple" and urged
jurors to look at the mountains of emails introduced as
evidence.
"Documents can't lie," he said. "Witnesses can."
He repeatedly pointed to a Jan. 10, 2007 email Tourre sent
to Laura Schwartz, an ACA executive who worked on Abacus and who
testified she believed Paulson would be an equity investor in
the deal.
The email called Paulson the "transaction sponsor" and said
the riskiest piece of the CDO was "pre-committed," phrases
Martens said misled ACA into believing Paulson was an investor
in the deal.
Tourre, who left Goldman in 2012, during testimony last week
said the description of it as pre-committed "wasn't accurate at
the time."
Coffey, though, said the email was quickly followed by a
term sheet among other documents that described the deal
accurately.
He said his client was a 28-year-old newly minted vice
president at Goldman who repeatedly kept his superiors in the
loop about Abacus.
"He was part of the fabric of a large global investment
bank," Coffey said.
He urged jurors to reject the argument that Abacus was
designed to fail, calling it "one of the strongest portfolios
ACA ever constructed." It only failed after ratings downgrades
that affected all CDOs in summer 2007, he said.
"It went off the cliff with everything else," he said.
Tourre had not just sought to mislead investors but also the
five women and four men on the jury, Martens said.
For years, Tourre said he couldn't remember why he described
a meeting he attended between ACA and Paulson as "surreal," yet
after being shown documents by his lawyer last week, said it
referred to Paulson's separate strategy of betting against Wall
Street banks at the time.
"He got on the witness stand and tried to deceive you,"
Martens said.
Coffey rejected that charge, saying it is "not unusual at
all to show a document to a witness to refresh their
recollection."
The case is SEC v. Tourre, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-03229.