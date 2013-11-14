Nov 13 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has asked Goldman Sachs Group Inc to disclose
the salary and bonus of a former bank vice president who was
found liable of securities fraud.
A jury found Fabrice Tourre guilty in August of six of the
seven civil charges he faced over transactions the SEC said
caused $1 billion of investor losses.
Tourre has asked a federal judge to dismiss the case against
him or set a new trial. The request for salary information,
which could reveal the scope of the penalties the SEC will seek
from Tourre, was disclosed in a Wednesday night filing in the
U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
"I have become aware that the SEC recently submitted a
request to Goldman Sachs & Co. for certain information regarding
Mr. Tourre," Pamela Rogers Chepiga, Tourre's lawyer, wrote in
the filing.
The SEC is expected to make its request for monetary relief
from Tourre by mid December.
Chepiga told the court she learned of the request for
Tourre's base salary and bonus broken out by year from 2005 to
the present, along with all documents related to the bonus he
received in 2007, from Goldman's attorneys.
A Goldman spokesman declined to comment on the filing.
Tourre told jurors during the July trial that he earned $1.7
million in salary and bonus in 2007. That year he worked on the
synthetic collateralized debt obligation Abacus 2007-AC1. He was
found to have misled investors by concealing how hedge fund
billionaire John Paulson helped construct the transaction and
bet it would fail.
Tourre is now pursuing a doctorate in economics at the
University of Chicago.
The case is SEC v. Tourre, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-03229.