June 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc will pay $7 million to resolve U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges stemming from an August 2013 trading incident that resulted in the erroneous executions of options contracts and disrupted markets.

The Wall Street bank did not admit or deny wrongdoing, according to the SEC, which announced the settlement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)