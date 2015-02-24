(Adds details of allegations, no criminal charges expected,
legal reserve)
WASHINGTON Feb 24 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
agreed to pay $16.2 million to settle civil charges that
two subsidiaries paid bribes to win more tire sales in Kenya and
Angola, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on
Tuesday.
The SEC accused Goodyear of violating the federal Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act by failing to stop the payment of more
than $3.2 million of bribes to government entities, private
companies, tax authorities and the police from 2007 to 2011.
It said Goodyear falsely recorded the payments as legitimate
business expenses.
Goodyear will give up more than $14.1 million of illegal
profit plus $2.1 million of interest.
The Akron, Ohio-based company neither admitted nor denied
the charges, and the SEC said the settlement reflected
Goodyear's "significant" cooperation, including self-reporting
the violations.
In a Feb. 17 regulatory filing, Goodyear said it had learned
about questionable payments in mid-2011 through tips from an
employee and an anonymous source.
It also said the U.S. Department of Justice advised in
January that it had completed a related inquiry, and did not
plan to file criminal charges against the company.
Goodyear said it took a $16 million charge in the third
quarter of 2014 in connection with the SEC settlement.
In early afternoon trading, Goodyear shares were up 21.5
cents at $27.37 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by
Bill Trott and Andrew Hay)