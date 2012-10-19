* SEC says 1,504 private fund advisers register
* Dodd-Frank law mandated registration for first time
* SEC says 2,300 smaller advisers now regulated by states
By Sarah N. Lynch
Oct 19 More than 1,500 hedge fund and private
equity funds have registered with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission since the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform
law was enacted.
The law for the first time required hedge fund and private
equity funds to register with the SEC, giving the agency a
better view of the size of the fund industry and the identity of
those involved.
Including the 2,557 private advisers who previously
registered voluntarily, the SEC said on Friday it now has a
total of 4,061 private fund advisers on file.
"Prior to the Dodd-Frank Act, regulators only saw a slice of
the pie but didn't know how big the pie even was," said SEC
Chairman Mary Schapiro in a statement.
"The law enables regulators to better protect investors by
providing a more comprehensive view of who's out there and what
they're doing."
SEC examiners last week launched a new initiative to conduct
risk-based exams of fund advisers over the next two years to
ensure compliance with the law.
Among the areas being examined include marketing materials,
portfolio management, conflicts of interest, safety of client
assets and valuation.
Although the SEC gained a lot of additional responsibility
for overseeing private fund advisers from Dodd-Frank, the law
also required oversight of mid-sized advisers to be shifted to
the states.
The SEC said on Friday that 2,300 of these mid-sized
advisers managing less than $100 million have made the
transition to state regulation.
Heath Abshure, the Arkansas Securities Commissioner and
president of the North American Securities Administrators
Association, said in a statement that the switch has been
"smooth" for the vast majority of advisers.
The agency also issued a noticed identifying another 293
advisers who are no longer eligible for SEC registration because
they manage less than $100 million or have failed to comply with
other SEC requirements ( h ttp://www.sec.gov/rules/other/2012/ia-3490.pdf
).