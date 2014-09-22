By Suzanne Barlyn
| Philadelphia, Sept 22
Philadelphia, Sept 22 Some newly registered U.S.
hedge fund advisers are "cherry-picking" investments to showcase
their performance and improperly changing how they value
securities, an agency official said on Monday.
Andrew Bowden, head of the SEC's Office of Compliance,
Inspections and Examinations, revealed preliminary findings to
an audience of compliance professionals as the agency reaches
the tail end of a two-year effort to examine newly registered
hedge fund and private equity fund advisers. The affected
advisers, each managing more than $100 million in assets,
registered with the SEC in accordance with the 2010 Dodd Frank
financial reform law.
Hedge fund advisers, in some cases, are showcasing
performance of specific investments they made in prior years, a
in violation of SEC regulations prohibiting cherry-picking, the
report said.
Advertising rules can be tricky for those new to SEC
regulation, Bowden said in Philadelphia at a conference
organized by IA Watch, a trade publication. "If you've never
been in this business, the rules on marketing and advertising
are not intuitive," Bowden said.
Some advisers cherry-picked in response to questions from
institutional investors who were researching funds. Those
investors commonly ask for examples of specific investments that
hedge fund advisers had recommended and performance track
records for those securities, Bowden told reporters.
Some advisers also changed their methods for determining the
value of securities in their funds, Bowden said. The switching,
which can inflate returns, was not always disclosed to
investors, Bowden said.
The SEC anticipated examining roughly one-fourth of the
roughly 1,200 hedge and private equity fund advisers who
registered with the SEC because of Dodd Frank, Bowden said.
Examiners have completed 370 exams - roughly split between hedge
and private equity funds - and aim to conduct a total of 400
before the project is complete, Bowden said.
He declined to quantify the frequency of the problems he
discussed but said the incidents were isolated. The agency will
publish a report of its findings when the process is complete,
he said. A time table for that is unclear.
The SEC has uncovered a wide array of problems among private
equity funds, said SEC Chair Mary Jo White in testimony before
U.S. lawmakers in April.
They included misallocating fees and expenses and charging
improper fees to portfolio companies or the funds they manage.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)