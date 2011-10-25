By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 25 U.S. securities regulators
are negotiating to raise the threshold that would trigger
extensive reporting requirements for advisers to large hedge
funds and other private funds, according to people familiar
with the deliberations.
The final rule, due for a vote on Wednesday by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, could provide some relief
for advisers to larger hedge funds, liquidity funds and private
equity funds, these sources said.
In addition to possibly raising the dollar threshold so
that fewer advisers will be captured by the expansive reporting
rules, the SEC is also planning to grant some relief for
advisers to large private equity funds by only requiring them
to file reports with the SEC annually, instead of quarterly.
The sources spoke anonymously because the final rule is not
yet public and negotiations were continuing Tuesday on the
details.
While advisers to large hedge funds will still be required
to submit more extensive information to regulators about things
such as their funds' exposures to various asset classes, the
SEC's final rule will clarify that hedge fund advisers will not
be forced to hand over detailed position-level data, one of the
sources said.
