By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Sept 22 On Oct. 5, the U.S. Supreme
Court will hear oral arguments on a question that has created
considerable confusion in lower courts: When the government
claims a corporate outsider has profited from trading illegally
on inside information, what must it prove about the motive of
the insider who supplied the tip?
The Securities and Exchange Commission, meanwhile, just
brought its biggest insider trading case in years, against hedge
fund manager Leon Cooperman of Omega Advisors.
The SEC's complaint, filed in federal district court in
Philadelphia, accuses the legendary investor of earning about $4
million in illicit profits from trading in Atlas Pipeline
Partners after a corporate insider gave him confidential
information about a big divestiture.
Cooperman has declared his innocence Wednesday in a
five-page letter to investors and a widely reported conference
call.
The SEC has framed its case, as I'll explain, to avoid the
question at the Supreme Court. But I think there is a way
Cooperman's lawyers at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison can
take advantage of the case before the justices. My theory takes
a bit of explaining, so first, some background.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
In the case at the Supreme Court, Salman v. U.S., Bassam
Salman was convicted of trading illegally on the basis of
information that originated with a Citigroup investment banker.
The banker talked to his brother about companies in play. His
brother, in turn, passed tips to Salman, who matched his trades
to those of the banker's brother.
Insider trading law is quirky. Congress has never defined
insider trading in a statute, so the law has been shaped by
judges watching over federal prosecutors and Securities and
Exchange Commission regulators asserting violations of
securities fraud statutes.
As the law has developed - most notably in the 1983 Supreme
Court case Dirks v. SEC - to prove insider trading by a
corporate outsider, the government must show that the insider
who leaked confidential information benefited from supplying the
tip. Otherwise, courts have held, there's no fraud.
In the Salman case, the justices have been asked to decide
how tangible the tipster's benefit must be. The 9th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, which affirmed Salman's conviction, held the
close family relationship between the Citi banker and the
brother he tipped is enough to establish the banker's personal
benefit.
The 2nd Circuit suggested in a landmark 2014 decision, U.S.
v. Newman, that the government must prove tipsters received a
benefit "that is objective, consequential, and represents at
least a potential gain of a pecuniary or similarly valuable
nature." The justices will have to reconcile the two circuit
court standards.
MISAPPROPRIATION THEORY
The SEC contends its suit against Cooperman case falls into
a different category than tipster cases. Cooperman, according to
the commission, was the beneficial owner of more than 9 percent
of Atlas Pipeline in 2010. As such, he had much easier access to
top corporate officials than ordinary shareholders, the SEC
alleges.
Through the first half of 2010, that access apparently did
not give him much confidence in the company. Cooperman dumped
holdings worth millions of dollars and allegedly told an Omega
consultant that Atlas was a "shitty business."
In July 2010, however, an Atlas executive allegedly told
Cooperman that the company planned to sell an important
operating facility for more than $700 million. The SEC claims
that the unnamed Atlas official believed Cooperman had an
obligation not to use the information to trade Atlas securities.
According to its complaint, "Cooperman explicitly agreed that he
could not and would not use the confidential information to
trade."
The SEC, of course, alleges that Cooperman did, in fact,
trade on his advance word of the divestiture, reaping about $4
million in profits in various Omega funds. The SEC claims
Cooperman committed securities fraud by misappropriating
information given to him in confidence by an insider who trusted
him not to use the information for his own trading.
The U.S. Supreme Court gave its blessing to the government's
so-called misappropriation theory of insider trading in the 1997
case U.S. v. O'Hagan, when the justices upheld the conviction of
a Dorsey & Whitney lawyer who traded options in a firm client
that was about to place a tender offer. In broad strokes, the
misappropriation theory presumes that corporate insiders are
disclosing confidential information only to those with a duty to
protect the corporation's secrets.
In those cases, insiders are victims of fraudulent
misappropriation so their personal benefit for supplying
confidential information doesn't come into play. The
government's burden is to show the alleged fraudster violated
the trust of the corporate insider, not the trust of the
company.
The O'Hagan case, of course, involved a lawyer who breached
a fiduciary duty when he traded a client's securities based on
inside information. The SEC and the Justice Department have also
brought misappropriation cases against defendants with no
fiduciary duty to the insider who disclosed confidential
information.
The SEC's case against billionaire Mark Cuban, for instance,
alleged circumstances very similar to those described in the
Cooperman complaint. Cuban received advance word of a private
placement by an Internet search company in which he held a large
stake. Despite supposedly telling the company he wouldn't reveal
the confidential information, Cuban sold shares before the
offering was announced to avoid losses when his ownership stake
was diluted.
Cuban persuaded the trial judge in his case that he never
agreed not to trade on the basis of the advance tip he received.
The case was dismissed, then revived by the 5th Circuit, which
said that Cuban obtained additional inside information about the
private placement after telling the company he wasn't going to
sell his shares. Ultimately, a federal jury in Dallas cleared
Cuban of wrongdoing.
In the 3rd Circuit, where the SEC filed its case against
Cooperman, the appeals court recently upheld the SEC's expansive
view of who can be liable under the misappropriation theory. A
defendant named Timothy McGee found out about an impending
corporate deal from a buddy he'd befriended at Alcoholics
Anonymous, who confided in McGee when the stress of the deal led
him to start drinking again. McGee said he owed no duty of
confidentiality to his friend, but the 3rd Circuit affirmed his
conviction.
DID ATLAS WANT TO INFLUENCE COOPERMAN?
Believe it or not, all of the preceding is necessary
background for how the Salman case may be useful to Cooperman.
We know from the McGee and Cuban cases that courts (if not
juries) are open to the idea that the government need not show a
fiduciary relationship between a corporate insider and an
alleged fraudster who misappropriates inside information. That's
bad news for Cooperman.
But what if the insider at Atlas tipped Cooperman about the
divestiture to influence the hedge fund manager's trading in the
company? Remember, Cooperman was dumping shares until he heard
about the planned sale of the facility and I'm sure Atlas
executives were not thrilled about a sell off by the owner of a
nearly 10 percent stake in the company. It's not unreasonable to
wonder if Atlas was hoping news of the big deal would change
Cooperman's mind about his stake. (Interestingly, holding onto
shares because you've gotten a tip they will rise in value is
not securities fraud, which requires buying or selling
securities.)
To be sure, the SEC complaint explicitly said Atlas gave
Cooperman inside information under the proviso that he not use
it to trade. I suspect Cooperman's lawyers are going to probe
exactly what was said in the conversations between the hedge
fund manager and Atlas insiders.
And if they can show Atlas tipped Cooperman to influence his
trading decisions, then this case could turn on whether the
tipper received a personal benefit from supplying information -
the issue before the Supreme Court in Salman. If the justices
come up with a very restrictive definition of what constitutes a
personal benefit for a tipster, that could help Cooperman.
I know this hypothetical depends on a big pile of ifs but
it's worth thinking about. It's also worth a reminder that
insider trading law would be a lot clearer if Congress enacted a
statute.
