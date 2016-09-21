(Adds comments by Cooperman, remarks by academic)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK, Sept 21 The top U.S. securities
regulator on Wednesday charged billionaire investor Leon
Cooperman with insider trading, making him the highest-profile
target in years in Washington's ongoing crackdown on illegal
trading at hedge funds.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Cooperman's
trades earned roughly $4 million when his fund Omega Advisors
invested in Atlas Pipeline Partners six years ago, before it
sold a gas processing facility. Cooperman was a big shareholder
in the company and used his position to obtain confidential
information about the sale that other investors did not know
about, the agency said in its civil case.
Cooperman, 73, denied any wrongdoing. "We have done nothing
improper and categorically deny the Commission's allegations,"
he said in a five-page letter sent to investors, a copy of which
was seen by Reuters.
He later told investors, in a 10-minute conference call,
that he refused to settle with the government in order to
protect his legacy. Cooperman, who grew up as the
son of a plumber in the Bronx, has been trading for about five
decades.
The charges are likely to put more pressure on Cooperman,
one of the hedge fund industry's best-known stock pickers, and
his $5.4 billion fund where assets have been halved in the last
two years. A number of investors, including Deutsche Bank, have
dropped Omega recently, according to documents seen by Reuters.
The billionaire first informed investors in March that he
might face charges, after he received a notice from the
government.
On Wednesday he also cautioned that the U.S. Attorney's
Office for the District of New Jersey, which has been
investigating the matter, has not completed its probe but is not
pursuing charges at the moment.
In its case, the SEC said "Omega Advisors allegedly
accumulated APL securities despite explicitly agreeing not to
use the material nonpublic information for trading purposes."
APL was bought by a unit of Targa Resources Corp in
early 2015.
Cooperman said he invested in the company for years, first
in 2007 and selling out last year, long after the alleged
insider trading occurred in July 2010. The government said
Cooperman had trimmed his bet in APL in the first half of 2010
and called it a "shitty business" on July 7, 2010. Later that
day, however, after a telephone call with an APL executive,
Cooperman began buying more shares, the government said.
"By doing so, he allegedly undermined the public confidence
in the securities markets and took advantage of other investors
who did not have this information," Andrew Ceresney, the SEC's
director of enforcement, said in a statement.
The SEC said an APL executive believed Cooperman was trying
to fabricate a coverup in case Cooperman and the executives were
questioned about the matter. Cooperman denied this on his call
with clients.
The SEC also said Cooperman violated federal securities laws
more than 40 times by failing to report the stocks he owned in a
timely manner.
'FAMILIAR STORY'
Cooperman is the government's most prominent target since it
began cracking down on insider trading among hedge fund managers
about seven years ago, when it arrested billionaire Raj
Rajaratnam. The Galleon Group founder is now serving an 11-year
prison sentence.
Three years ago, Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors
pleaded guilty to insider trading but Cohen was personally never
charged.
"The Cooperman story of insider trading is a familiar one,"
said Tamar Frankel, an expert in securities law and a professor
at Boston University School of Law. "There is temptation to use
such information and gain more money. The threat of punishment
does not loom very large."
Cooperman, who worked his way to the Ivy League's Columbia
Business School from the Bronx, has ranked among America's most
highly respected investors for decades. He founded Omega in 1991
after spending years at Goldman Sachs. As a prominent hedge fund
manager, he has often appeared on television talking about his
stock picks and at industry conferences where attendees paid
thousands to dollars to hear his advice.
Some of his biggest winners included bets on publisher
Gannett Co Inc and Brazilian healthcare provider
Qualicorp SA.
While Omega lost 35.2 percent in 2008 during the financial
crisis, the fund came rocketing back with a 52.6 percent gain in
2009.
Cooperman said on Wednesday's call that he likes what he
owns at present and that he will continue to manage money for
his clients. "There is no need for forced selling," he said,
adding that his portfolios are all making money this year.
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan, Lawrence Delevingne
and Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Matthew Lewis)