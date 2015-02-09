BRIEF-Credit China Fintech Holdings updates on non-binding term sheet
* Company, sellers and target company entered into term sheet
WASHINGTON Feb 9 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday proposed rules to enhance the disclosure by companies of policies to allow staff to hedge the value of securities they hold or have received as remuneration.
The rules were mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act to reform Wall Street, the securities watchdog said. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Trading in shares and debt securities of Sea Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 30/3/2017