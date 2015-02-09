(Adds SEC Republican commissioners citing concerns with the
plan)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Feb 9 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Monday proposed rules to require public
companies to tell investors about what policies they may have to
allow corporate executives to hedge the value of their stock and
options.
In a statement, SEC Chair Mary Jo White said the rules are
designed to help investors understand whether the interests of
employees and company directors are aligned with shareholders.
Monday's proposal is one of several provisions in the
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law designed to make corporate
compensation issues more transparent. Some of the proposals have
generated opposition, such as a plan to require companies to
disclose how paychecks of chief executives compare to the median
of their workers.
SEC Commissioner Luis Aguilar, a Democrat, said Monday that
the proposal on disclosing stock hedging practices is crucial.
"By allowing corporate insiders to protect themselves from
stock declines while retaining the opportunity to benefit from
stock price appreciation, hedging transactions could permit
individuals to receive incentive compensation, even where the
company fails to perform and the stock value drops," he said in
a statement released after the proposal was unveiled.
"In the absence of this proposed disclosure, shareholders
may not be aware of the executive officers' and directors' true
economic exposure to the company's equity," he added.
But in a joint statement, the SEC's two Republican
commissioners signaled they have several strong reservations
about the plan.
"While we ultimately voted to support the issuance of this
proposal, our position should not be taken as unqualified
support of the proposal in the form it was issued," said SEC
Commissioners Daniel Gallagher and Michael Piwowar.
Among their concerns, they said, include the fact that it
would not exempt smaller companies from compliance.
They also questioned why the SEC did not use its broad
powers to exempt requiring disclosures related to corporate
employees who cannot affect a company's share price.
"Disclosures about whether these employees are permitted to
hedge fall below the level of information that investors would
find useful," Gallagher and Piwowar added.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Douwe
Miedema; Editing by Susan Heavey, David Gregorio and Diane
Craft)