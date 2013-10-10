By Sarah N. Lynch and Emily Flitter
WASHINGTON Oct 10 Two brothers from Brazil will
pay $5 million to settle civil charges that they reaped $1.8
million in illegal profits by trading ahead of an announcement
that Berkshire Hathaway Inc and 3G Capital planned to
acquire ketchup-maker H.J. Heinz, the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said on Thursday.
Earlier this year, the SEC froze their assets in a
Swiss-based account after detecting suspicious options trading
before the $28 billion deal was announced. At the time, their
identities were unknown.
The SEC said in its announcement Thursday the brothers used
a family-owned Cayman Islands entity Alpine Swift to purchase
$90,000 in options positions a day before the takeover was
announced. After the announcement, the positions' value
increased 2000 percent.
The Terpins brothers neither admitted nor denied the
Securities and Exchange Commission's charges. Lawyers for the
two did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The SEC is alleging that Rodrigo Terpins placed the illegal
trades while vacationing at Walt Disney World in Orlando after
his brother passed along a tip about the acquisition. According
to Thursday's announcement the broker Terpins used to place the
trades warned his firm had given Heinz a "sell" rating, but
Terpins directed him to make the trades anyway.
"Those who use foreign accounts to commit insider trading in
the U.S. markets should know that their activities can still be
tracked and they will be held accountable by the SEC for their
actions," said Sanjay Wadhwa, Senior Associate Director for
Enforcement in the SEC's New York Regional Office.
The trades in question attracted a great deal of attention
at the time of the Heinz takeover because they stood out plainly
in the trading that took place ahead of the announcement.
"The timing, size, and profitability of the trades as well
as the lack of a prior history of Heinz trading in the Alpine
Swift account made the transactions highly suspicious in the
wake of the Heinz announcement, hence the SEC's emergency action
at the time," the SEC said in its release on Thursday.