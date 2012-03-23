March 23 The U.S. securities watchdog is looking
at whether some high-frequency trading firms have used their
close links to computerised stock exchanges to gain an unfair
advantage over other investors, the Wall Street Journal said.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is focusing on
computer-driven trading platforms of exchanges, including BATS
Global Markets Inc, the paper said, citing people
familiar with matter.
Specificially, it will examine whether firms collude to
limit competition or manipulate markets, it quoted a person with
knowledge of the matter as saying.
Regulators have sent letters to a number of high-speed firms
requesting information about their trading activities and
communications with exchanges, the paper said, adding that the
probe is still in its early stages and there is no suggestion of
wrongdoing by trading firms or exchanges.
BATS declined to comment to the Journal. SEC and BATS could
not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside
regular U.S. business hours.
High-frequency firms rely on rapid-fire trades and
short-term strategies to earn profits on fleeting price
imbalances.
The SEC probe stems from a broad look at computer trading
that regulators initiated after the "flash crash" in May 2010,
when stocks fell and rebounded sharply within minutes, following
glitches in computer-trading systems, the Journal said.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)