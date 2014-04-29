WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White on Tuesday responded directly for the first time to allegations in Michael Lewis' new book about the role of high-frequency traders, saying the markets are not rigged as his book suggests.

"The markets are not rigged," she told a U.S. House of Representatives panel. "The U.S. markets are the strongest and most reliable in the world." (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)