BRIEF-SunPower says is leading solar panel provider in first round French tender
WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White on Tuesday responded directly for the first time to allegations in Michael Lewis' new book about the role of high-frequency traders, saying the markets are not rigged as his book suggests.
"The markets are not rigged," she told a U.S. House of Representatives panel. "The U.S. markets are the strongest and most reliable in the world." (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)
LONDON, March 21 European shares gained on Tuesday with cyclicals, banking and oil stocks outperforming, reversing a cautious start to the week.
LONDON, March 21 A top Federal Reserve regulator on Tuesday cited Wells Fargo & Co's accounts scandal as evidence that incentives to drive performance remain a problem on Wall Street, saying that banks have "a long way to go" in reforming internal culture.