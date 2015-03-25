(Adds the SEC passing the proposal, details on which firms
would be affected, quote from SEC commissioner)
By Sarah N. Lynch and John McCrank
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK March 25 High-speed stock
trading firms that execute transactions away from exchanges
would be subject to greater regulatory oversight under a
proposal unveiled on Wednesday by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The plan, which the regulator is issuing for public comment,
would require as many as 125 SEC-registered broker dealers, many
of which are high-speed trading firms, to register as members of
the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Wall
Street's self-funded regulator.
The rules are expected to affect firms such as Virtu
Financial, Jump Trading, and Tradebot.
As FINRA members, these firms would be required to open up
their records for routine compliance examinations.
The plan marks the first time the SEC has officially sought
enhanced market surveillance of proprietary high-speed trading
firms, and is one of a series of measures the regulator is
proposing to update equity-market structure rules.
The SEC has been exploring equity-market structure reforms
since early 2010. The review intensified in May that year
following the "flash crash," in which the Dow Jones Industrial
Average plunged 700 points before rebounding sharply.
Although no high-speed trading tactics were to blame for the
incident, it sparked a worldwide debate about their role in the
marketplace.
SEC Commissioner Luis Aguilar, a Democrat, said on Wednesday
that the plan is important because it will improve FINRA's
surveillance efforts. That is because when proprietary trading
shops now execute trades away from public exchanges, the firms'
identities are not reported to FINRA, he said.
"This will ensure that these (high frequency traders) can be
held responsible for any potential misconduct," he said.
All five SEC commissioners voted in favor of the plan,
though some voiced concerns about its potential costs and
effectiveness, and encouraged market participants to comment on
the proposal.
"At a time when we are losing broker dealers on a regular
basis due to the crushing load of regulation, we must be sure
that the benefits of this proposal outweigh the costs," said
Republican SEC Commissioner Daniel Gallagher.
Most trading firms are highly automated and use
pre-programmed instructions, known as algorithmic trading
strategies, to make lightning-fast decisions on which securities
to buy and sell, with little human intervention.
Worries that poorly designed algorithms could harm investors
or be designed to intentionally manipulate the market led FINRA
last week to propose a separate rule that would require those
who design, develop or significantly modify trading algorithms
to register as equity traders.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington and John McCrank in
New York; Editing by Peter Galloway)