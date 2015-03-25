WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to put forth
a plan that will require high-speed proprietary trading firms to
register with Wall Street's self-funded regulator.
The SEC's plan would subject more proprietary trading shops
to oversight by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a
step that would require them to open their books and records to
the regulator and potentially help bolster FINRA's market
surveillance capacity.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)