* SEC watchdog says agency erred on Hu compensation plan
* Agency failed to follow federal guidelines
* SEC paid for Ex-Risk Fin chief's living expenses
* Expenses reimbursement was "unprecedented"
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission failed to follow federal guidelines and
spent in excess of $100,000 on living and travel expenses for a
former senior agency official, the SEC's watchdog has found.
In a report obtained through a Freedom of Information Act
request, SEC Inspector General David Kotz criticized the agency
for how it reimbursed Texas professor Henry Hu, who served from
2009 through the start of 2011 as the head of the new Risk,
Strategy and Financial Innovation Division.
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro tapped Hu to help launch the new
unit, designed to serve as the agency "think tank," to look
ahead at the fast-changing landscape of trading and financial
instruments.
In an unusual move, first reported by Reuters in May, the
SEC decided to offer him a compensation package that designated
his hometown of Austin, Texas, as his "duty station."
In doing so, it made him eligible to receive thousands of
dollars a month in per diem payments toward his meals and
long-term stays in a Marriott-owned apartment in Chevy Chase,
Maryland, as well as flights back to Austin.
The package drew criticism from many staffers within the
SEC, in part because many other employees who live in other
cities often pay their own way.
Kotz's report found that the SEC spent about $120,000 to
cover Hu's housing, meals and airfare through his tenure, in
addition to $314,198.26 for his salary.
Hu was hired on a temporary basis through a special
arrangement with the University of Texas known as an
Intergovernmental Personnel Act assignment, or IPA.
IPAs are often used by the government, particularly in
recruiting academics. Generally, the employee will work for the
government for a limited time. In exchange, the government will
often pay for a portion of the person's salary and benefits.
The Office of Personnel Management's guidelines do allow
federal agencies to give employees a per diem allowance, but
those allowances should only be for short-term assignments.
"The arrangement to pay Hu's living expenses was not
short-term as OPM guidance indicates such arrangements should
be," Kotz wrote.
Kotz also said the SEC went against typical SEC practice by
failing to cap relocation expenses at $9,000. The SEC also
erred in keeping his duty station in Austin instead of
Washington, D.C., where his actual office was located.
The report did not fault Schapiro's office for the
arrangement, but said that former SEC Executive Director Diego
Ruiz was primarily responsible for setting it up.
Ruiz, who left the agency earlier this year, was not
interviewed for the report and declined to comment.
Kotz's report urged the SEC to develop guidelines on IPA
agreements.
John Nester, a spokesman for the SEC, said the agency is in
the process of implementing the report's recommendation.
