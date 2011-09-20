Sept 19 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has asked companies like Dow Chemicals ,
Fortune Brands , Caterpillar and CIT Group
to disclose the amount of cash they hold offshore, the Financial
Times reported.
The move comes amidst increased attention towards the impact
of tax rules that encourage U.S. companies to keep earnings
overseas, the paper said.
The SEC decided to focus on the issue of overseas cash more
broadly after disclosures at Microsoft and Google
earlier this year prompted interest in the subject,
people familiar with the matter told the FT.
The U.S. government taxes U.S. businesses on income earned
worldwide, but allows them to defer taxes on the money until it
is brought back to the United States. As a result, American
corporations like to keep the money abroad, particularly as they
increase investment overseas.
U.S. companies do not have to break out earnings in foreign
subsidiaries, making it difficult to determine from financial
filings the amount of tax they save through each jurisdiction.
The SEC, however, raises questions through its public
comment letters when it believes further information may be
relevant and material to understanding a company's liquidity,
the paper said.
None of the parties were immediately available to comment
outside regular business hours in the United States.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Matt
Driskill)