May 21 A federal judge on Monday dismissed parts
of a securities fraud case against two top executives of failed
mortgage lender IndyMac Bancorp, according to a lawyer for one
of the executives.
U.S. District Judge Manuel Real in Los Angeles dismissed
claims based on five of seven securities filings at issue in the
case, a lawyer for former IndyMac chief executive Michael Perry
said.
The ruling substantially narrows the Securities and Exchange
Commission's case against Perry and former finance chief Scott
Keys ahead of a scheduled June trial.
"This case should never have been filed," the lawyer, Jean
Veta of Covington & Burling, said in a statement. "Mr. Perry was
completely open and transparent in his efforts to guide IndyMac
through the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression."
Donald Searles, a senior trial attorney in the Los Angeles
regional office of the SEC who is litigating the case, said the
agency's claims remain intact even if the evidence was narrowed.
"...we look forward to presenting the case that we do have,"
said Searles.
A lawyer for Keys did not immediately respond to requests
for comment, but the judge's order could effectively end the
case against him, because he was on a leave of absence from the
company during the time period of the filings still at issue.
The SEC in February 2011 accused Perry and Keys of fraud for
concealing the bank's financial condition.
California-based IndyMac, which specialized in a type of
mortgage that often required minimal documentation from
borrowers, was seized by banking regulators in July of 2008 as
the financial crisis gathered steam.
Its failure cost the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, which
stands behind bank deposits, about $12.8 billion.
The case is scheduled for trial beginning on June 26.
Another former IndyMac CFO, Blair Abernathy, last year
settled with the SEC without admitting or denying the
allegations, paying $125,000 plus prejudgment interest.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Michael W.
Perry and A. Scott Keys, U.S. District Court for the Central
District of California, case No. 11-cv-01309.
(Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)